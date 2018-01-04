Oklahoma City Zoo reveals name of new baby gorilla

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Zoo has revealed the name of their new baby gorilla!

On December 13, zookeepers say first-time mother Mikella, gave birth in the Great EscApe habitat.

Zoo officials announced the baby gorilla was a girl last week.

Thursday, they revealed the name of the baby gorilla: Azinza (ah-zeen-za).

This latest arrival marks the 26th gorilla born at the Oklahoma City Zoo since 1974.

By 2008, the population of Western lowland gorillas was reduced by 80 percent, classifying the species as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species.