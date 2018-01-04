Police hope to speak with man about deadly shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are hoping to speak with a man who may know something about a deadly shooting.

Around 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 19, police were called to a shooting near N.W. 10th and Blackwelder near a convenience store.

When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Barry Thomas critically wounded. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

At the time, no suspect was identified.

Now, investigators are hoping to speak with a man who was seen at a nearby convenience store around the time of the shooting.

Authorities say the man may know something about the murder.

If you have any information on the crime, or can identify the man, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 237-1200.