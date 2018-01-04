Police searching for suspect of church burglary in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Police are searching for a suspect of a church burglary in Midwest City.

The burglary was reported back on December 20 at the church in the 1100 block of Felix Place.

On Thursday afternoon, the Midwest City Police Department has released surveillance photos of the suspect, asking to help identify him.

He is pictured inside the church – with a crucifix over his shoulder in the background.

If you have information regarding the case, call Detective Landers at 405-739-1327.

Nothing else has been released at this time.