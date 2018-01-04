Police: Suspected mail thieves caught with mail from 42 Oklahoma homes

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Police in Broken Arrow say two men are accused of stealing mail from dozens of residents in the area.

Officers with the Broken Arrow Police Department say they received a call from a concerned citizen who saw a pickup truck pulling up to mailboxes in a nearby neighborhood.

A short time later, police spotted a truck that matched the vehicle’s description and pulled it over.

While speaking with the driver and passenger, investigators told FOX 23 that they saw mail on the dashboard that matched addresses in the neighborhood.

At that point, they searched the vehicle and found mail belonging to 42 different residents throughout Broken Arrow and Tulsa.

Once they were confronted with the evidence, they allegedly confessed to the crime.

Brad Klenz was arrested on multiple counts of knowingly hiding stolen property. Tyler Moon was taken into custody on complaints of hiding stolen property, driving under a suspended license and possession of marijuana.