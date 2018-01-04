× Russell Westbrook named Western Conference Player of the Month

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City superstar has received another honor.

On Thursday, the NBA announced that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook has been named as the Western Conference Player of the Month for games played in December.

In December, the reigning NBA MVP led Oklahoma City to a 12-5 record while averaging a triple-double of 27.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 10.6 assists per game.

He also accumulated the most points, assists and steals of any NBA player last month.

During the Thunder’s Dec. 5 win over the Jazz, Westbrook blocked his 200th shot, making him the only player in NBA history with at least 200 blocks, 5,000 rebounds and 15,000 points within his first 700 games.

On Dec. 13, he recorded his 35th triple-double of 2017, passing Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in a calendar year before finishing the year with 38.

This marks the eighth time that Westbrook has earned this award and the 21st time a Thunder player has received the honor.