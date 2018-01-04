× Stillwater police searching for missing 9-year-old boy

STILLWATER, Okla. – Stillwater police are looking for a missing child Thursday evening.

Around 7:11 p.m., police received a report of a missing child.

Police say 9-year-old Angelo Marcus Graham was last seen at 6:10 p.m. at the family’s apartment located at the Cimarron Townhomes at 1400 N. Perkins Rd.

Angelo left his family’s apartment at 6:10 p.m. to go visit a friend in an adjacent apartment but never arrived at the friend’s apartment.

Angelo’s mother notified police at 7:11 p.m.

He is described as a white male, weighing approximately 70 pounds, around 4’3″. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a large blue and black coat, blue denim jeans and green and black sneakers.

Members of the Stillwater Emergency Management are searching the complex and area around the complex.

Police say there is insufficient information to meet the requirements for an Amber Alert at this time.

Anyone with information about Angelo’s whereabouts is asked to call the Stillwater Police Department immediately at 405-372-4171.