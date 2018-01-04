“They have to be in school,” Students complain of cold temperatures at Oklahoma high school

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – Parents of students at one Oklahoma school say they are concerned due to a lack of heat in the classrooms.

When students went back to school at Sequoyah High School on Tuesday, several classrooms felt like they were freezing.

“They have to be at school because they don’t have a choice. But the problem started before Christmas break. They were already bringing blankets to school a week before, so there’s been three weeks of not good heat in the schools. That’s the problem,” said one parent.

School officials sent a statement to KJRH, saying that they noticed heating systems to six classrooms were not fully functioning. The superintendent says that portable heaters were delivered to those classrooms the day before students returned.

Maintenance crews say all of the rooms were above 65 degrees, adding that no teachers asked for alternative arrangements.

Officials say that the school’s central heating system has since been fixed.