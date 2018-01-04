Two bodies found inside burning shed in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities are investigating after two bodies were discovered inside a burning shed in Tulsa.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, firefighters were called to a shed fire in the 1000 block of N. St. Louis Ave. in Tulsa after a witness spotted the flames.

Once fire crews arrived on the scene, they found the bodies of a man and a woman inside the burning shed.

Neighbors tell KJRH that the pair lived in the shed, but their identities have not been released.

Now, it is up to the medical examiner to determine the couple’s exact cause and manner of death.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.