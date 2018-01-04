Woman arrested in connection with northwest Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman is facing charges following a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to a shooting in the 7200 block of Lyrewood Lane. When officers arrived in the area, they found a man suffering with a gunshot wound outside of a business.

Initial reports indicate the victim had been shot in the neck. Police said the victim was rushed to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators learned the shooting was domestic related, and a female suspect was taken into custody not far from the scene.

On Thursday, Oklahoma City police confirmed that 45-year-old Ghemelle Joiner.

Joiner was arrested on one complaint of domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon.