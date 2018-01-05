14-year-old in coma after being burned while roasting marshmallows

MIAMI, Fla. – A teenager in Florida is in a medically induced coma following a horrifying accident on New Year’s Eve.

Authorities tell WFOR that 14-year-old Layne Chesney suffered third-degree burns across most of her body while roasting marshmallows at a friend’s house.

“My daughter has sustained burns over 95 percent of her body,” Leigh Chesney, Layne’s mother, told WFOR. “She has suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.

Family members say Layne was roasting marshmallows at a friend’s house to make s’mores.

“When the flames went out, one of the children or her, I do not know the complete story, accidentally or purposefully, put more gas to the fire,” Chesney said. “An explosion occurred and she was enveloped in flames.”

She was rushed to an area hospital, but family members say they are simply hoping that she will survive.

“The only part of her body that was not burned was the bottom of her feet,” she said.