4 the weekend: Eagle watching, interactive art experience

OKLAHOMA – The Oklahoma Winter Bead and Jewelry Show at State Fair Park Saturday and Sunday.

Many people like making their own jewelry and the selection is amazing!

You can purchase tickets at the door.

And bundle up and bring your binoculars to watch eagles at Arcadia Lake.

Entrance to Arcadia is $3 per vehicle.

Once inside the park, the office will give you directions for the best eagle watching spots in the park.

Also, time is running out to see the interactive art at Factory Obscura.

This experimental, fully-immersive art installation is free to tour and will give you a feeling of being in a forest, an ocean, or even a cloud!

Local artists spent months creating this unique space.

This is open from noon to 6 p.m. at Current Studio at 1218 north Penn.

