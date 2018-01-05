Authorities investigating after Oklahoma City bank robbed

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating after an Oklahoma City bank was robbed.

Just before 10 a.m. Friday, a white male, approximately 55 to 65 years old, walked into the Interbank in the 7300 block of S. Pennsylvania Ave.

Authorities say the suspect, who was wearing a blue and white plaid shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes, demanded money from the teller.

The man allegedly implied he had a weapon, but he never displayed one.

After receiving the cash, the man left the bank and got into an early 2000s beige Chevrolet Malibu.

Officials say the man had a distinct limp.

The Oklahoma City division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation released surveillance images of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to contact FBI Oklahoma City at (405)290-7770.

The Oklahoma Bankers Association offers a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for robbing a member bank.