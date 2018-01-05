Bald eagle found shot near Broken Bow

Warning: Some viewers may find these photos to be disturbing.

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. – Game wardens in Oklahoma say a bald eagle was found shot near Broken Bow last week.

On December 27, a passerby reported finding a bald eagle that appeared to have been shot.

Game wardens say the eagle was found on Myrtle Road in a rural area of McCurtain County, west of Broken Bow.

A veteran game warden reported that the bald eagle had “indeed been shot out of a tree overhanging the road.”

If you have any information on the crime, you are urged to contact Warden Kenny Lawson at 580-513-4963.

You can also report to Operation Game Thief at 1-800-522-8039.