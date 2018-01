× Driver, Harrah police officer transported to hospital after vehicle accident

HARRAH, Okla. – Emergency crews responded to an officer-involved vehicle accident in Harrah Friday evening.

Crews were near S.E. 29th and Harrah Rd.

Police say the driver of a vehicle was turning into a Dollar General when they hit a Harrah police officer’s vehicle.

The driver and officer were both transported to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown.