Fire crews: One dog killed in early morning house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews responded to a pair of house fires within blocks of each other on Friday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. firefighters were called to a house fire near S.W. 40th St. and S. Agnew Ave.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the home.

Dispatchers learned that the homeowner was able to make it outside safely, but a dog was trapped inside the burning home.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, but found the dog’s body in the home.

Investigators believe that a space heater too close to combustible material is what sparked the blaze. In addition to losing the dog, the fire caused about $15,000 worth of damage.

Less than two hours later, firefighter were called to a home near S.W. 33rd and Agnew after a small fire was reported at a vacant home.

Investigators say there was no electricity to the home, but they believe transients were living in the vacant structure and were trying to keep warm.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.