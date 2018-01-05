High School Hoops Tournaments Take Over the Metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The turn of the new year brings basketball a plenty.

One of the oldest, most prestigious tournaments in the metro, the McGuinness Classic is hosting it's 58th edition in 2018. Norman North just edged rival Norman to clinch a spot in Saturday's championship game.

Who would they face?

In semifinal action, a surprise Choctaw team faced off with a tough Santa Fe squad. Edmond Santa Fe has just two losses on the season by a combined two points.

In the Putnam City Invitational, there featured another rivalry match up. Putnam City and Putnam City West. The winner of that contest would go to face none other than crosstown rival Putnam City North.

All the OK preps hoops action in the video above.