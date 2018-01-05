“I needed new shoes,” Oklahoma elementary students receive special surprise from church congregation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COYLE, Okla. - It was an emotional surprise for every pre-k through sixth grader at Coyle Public Schools.

Elementary school students had no idea they were going to go home for the holidays with a brand new pair of Nike sneakers, all thanks to Coyle Christian Church.

"We knew that everyone can use shoes no matter their economic status,” Jan Calvert, pastor at Coyle Christian Church, said.

With only around 25 members in their church, they set a big goal for themselves. However, they ended up getting some help from BSN Sports.

Donors from as far away as Dubai donated money to the cause.

With the help of about two dozen donors, BSN Sports was able to buy 211 shoes for $8,000, although the retail value for the shoes was twice that amount.

The surprise came at a recent assembly, and each pair of shoes was personally presented to the students.

"We came in, told them we're doing a health check so we got their weight, their height and their shoe sizes,” Calvert said.

It came as an emotional surprise to the students.

"One little child in particular was so excited that he didn't just get a gift, he got a gift with his name on it. He was excited it was his, his name and nobody else's," Calvert said.

Coyle schools has an 80% free and reduced rate for lunches, so the need here is great.

"There was one, I don't know if it was pre-k or kindergarten student, who was actually in tears crying and she said, 'What's wrong?' And he said, 'This is all I asked my parents for because my shoes were so old. I needed new shoes,” Coyle Public Schools Superintendent Josh Sumrall said.

"It's overwhelming to be able to provide and do that for the children of our community,” Calvert said.

The same congregation donated more than $2,000 in school supplies to teachers earlier in the school year.