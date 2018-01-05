Man arrested after tasing two Seminole officers during fight 

SEMINOLE, Okla. – A man was arrested after tasing two officers during a fight.

Seminole officers responded Thursday to a possible home invasion in progress.

Lt. Burnett arrived to the scene and attempted to detain Dakota Jones.

Police say Jones resisted and that’s when a fight broke out.

Lt. Burnett deployed his taser at least two times during the fight.

Another officer, Detective Good, responded to assist Lt. Burnett.

During the struggle, Jones was able to get a hold of a taser.

Lt. Burnett and Detective Good were tased in the fight.

Lt. Burnett then pulled his handgun and Jones dropped the taser.

Jones was transported and released from the hospital for injuries.

Jones’ bond was set at $100,000.