Metro neighborhood dealing with construction chaos

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – People in the Charter Oak Hills neighborhood say the construction of a new elementary school is causing dangerous conditions on the road.

“The trucks pulling out from the construction site. You can’t see it until you are actually over the hill,” said resident Shawna Ammons.

Charter Oak Elementary is being built next to their homes and they also say the roads are wearing out.

“They’re already needing some help,” said resident Ben Rowland. “So, when you have all these heavy equipment going down there, it’s tearing the roads up already.”

Rowland says there no warnings of the construction.

"There’s no signs indicating that there’s construction,” said Rowland. “There is no signs that there’s vehicles entering the road. So, it really is dangerous.”

Residents also wonder who will fix the roads once the construction wraps later this year.

Guthrie Public Schools says the district is in contact with the contractor and as it turns out, traffic control falls on the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Simpson also noted the condition of the road is up to county officials.

Charles Wash, a project manager with W.L. McNatt, says his organization has made every effort to keep the roads clear of debris. He also added that if any trucks need to take up space on the shoulder of the road, flaggers will be in place.