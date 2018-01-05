Moore couple says they believe fire that destroyed home was intentionally set

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. -- A Moore family is beginning a new chapter in their lives they didn't expect.

Bob and Irla Brady moved into a temporary apartment on Friday morning after their home on S.W. 13th St. was destroyed by a fire last Saturday.

Brady told News 4, he and his wife were visiting family in New Hampshire at the time.

"There’s a lot of blessings in this and people don’t understand that and that is one of them," he said. "I think had we been on our couch in our den, smoke, fire, flame, who knows what would have gotten us."

Brady said right now, they're not sure exactly what they plan to do with their old home; however, he said investigators told him they believe the fire was intentionally set.

"It was set in or around that plastic storage shed, which is very near our property in the backyard," he told News 4. "It was set by juveniles and they were playing with gasoline and fire in the shed unsupervised."

Moore fire officials tell us the exact cause still remains under investigation.