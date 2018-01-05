× OBI in serious need of O-negative donors after having less than a one-day supply

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local organization is seeking blood donors after their supply dipped extremely low at the start of the new year.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute says it is in serious need of O-negative blood donors. Currently, they say they have less than a one-day supply to serve patients in area hospitals.

O-negative is a universal blood type, meaning that it can be given to a patient no matter what blood type they have. Officials say it is especially necessary in emergencies when a blood type isn’t known.

OBI is urging donors to give blood at the donor centers or mobile blood drives.