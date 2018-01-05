× Officials: Students evacuated from Moore West Junior High following reports of smoke

OKLAHOMA CITY – Students in one Oklahoma school were evacuated from their classrooms following a possible fire.

On Friday afternoon, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to Moore West Junior High after receiving reports of a possible fire in the gymnasium.

Before fire crews arrived on the scene, all students were evacuated from the building.

When firefighters arrived, they reported seeing some smoke in the gymnasium and began searching for the source.

Initial reports indicate a piece of equipment may have overheated and caused the smoke.

Authorities stressed that the children were not in any danger during the call.