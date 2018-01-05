Police: Oklahoma woman pulls gun on alleged intruder

TULSA, Okla. – Police say a woman held a suspected burglar at gunpoint after finding a stranger inside her home.

Officials tell FOX 23 that the homeowner grabbed a gun when she heard a stranger’s voice in her living room. The woman told authorities that she pointed the gun at the stranger and told him to leave her property.

As he was leaving, the alleged thief threatened to come back later.

A short time later, investigators found a man matching the alleged suspect’s description a few blocks away.

When asked about the attempted break-in, the man told officers that he had only knocked on the woman’s door and was not trying to break-in.

Authorities arrested Rubin Jackson on one count of burglary and threatening a violent act.