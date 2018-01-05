Police searching for armed home invasion suspect accused of breaking into home of elderly couple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are looking for an armed man who broke into the home of an elderly couple and stole their truck.

Just before 7 a.m. Friday, police responded to a home at the corner of SW 23rd and Lee after receiving a call about a home invasion.

Police said an elderly couple lives at the home.

According to police, an armed man pried his way into the home through the front door.

The homeowners were both home at the time and the suspect demanded their keys.

The homeowner fired a shot. Then, the suspect took off in the homeowner’s pick up.

The homeowner fired at the suspect one more time as he took off.

Police are looking for a black ford pick up.

No arrests have been made.