OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say they are searching for a man accused of breaking into a popular bar and restaurant.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department released video of a man they hope to identify in connection to a burglary at Fassler Hall.

In the video, a man in a hoodie is seen looking around in the bar’s office.

If you have any information on the alleged crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.