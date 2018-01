OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a man who crashed his vehicle and ran off after leading authorities on a chase.

Friday afternoon, police attempted to pull over a driver in southeast Oklahoma City.

The driver reportedly refused to stop and led police on a brief chase before crashing near S.E. 22nd and Durland.

The man then ran away from the crash.

Police are still searching for him.

Authorities say the man is believed to also be a suspect in a home invasion.