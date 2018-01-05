× Police: Three high school students arrested following alleged threats

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Officials say that three freshman at Midwest City High School were taken into custody following alleged threats.

Officials say it all started when a student saw a social media post online about a possible threat to Midwest City High School.

The student told a teacher about the alleged threat, who then contacted the school resource officer.

Authorities with the Midwest City Police Department say they investigated and found that the threat was not credible.

The three students were arrested on complaints of planning or threatening violent acts, which is a misdemeanor.

Officials are not releasing any other information at this time.