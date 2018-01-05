× Report: Oklahoma City’s Russell’s Lounge closes after 3 decades

OKLAHOMA CITY – One of Oklahoma City’s longest running bars and clubs has closed its doors after three decades.

KFOR’s partners at OKC Talk learned that plans are readied for the complete renovation of the former Mariott Hotel at 3233 NW Expressway, which has been operating as the Tower Hotel since 2013.

The Champion Hotel group purchased the property from the lender last month with plans to make a full conversion to the Embassy Suites brand.

As part of the renovation plans, Champion will rework all of common areas and meeting spaces, including the Russell’s space inside the hotel, OKC Talk reports.

Hotel management told OKC Talk that since Embassy Suites incorporates a bar into its lobby, the Russell’s space will be re-purposed.

According to OKC Talk, Russell’s closed its doors for good last Saturday.

For more from our Partners at OKC Talk, click here.