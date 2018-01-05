Rescue crews pull Oklahoma man’s body from icy pond

CATOOSA, Okla. – Authorities in Catoosa recovered the body of a man who fell through the ice on a pond on Thursday evening.

Officials say they were called to a pond in the 200 block of W. Deer Valley Dr. in Catoosa after someone reported a man falling through the ice.

Investigators tell KJRH that a UPS driver spotted the man, and attempted to help get him out. However, the driver ended up falling into the pond as well and had to be rescued by crews.

The driver was being treated for hypothermia, but is expected to be OK.

Rescue and dive teams were called to the scene after they weren’t able to reach the victim.

“We did have a diver go in due to the fact that the extreme cold of the water, it’s about a three-minute dive. Visibility is practically nothing under the water; we’re fighting anywhere from four to six inches of ice,” said Chief Kevin McKim, with the Catoosa Police Department.

Divers used sonar equipment to locate the victim’s body.

So far, that man’s name has not been released.