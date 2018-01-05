Stolen vehicle suspect remains in hospital following shooting during traffic stop in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. – Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a stolen vehicle suspect remains in the hospital following a shooting during a traffic stop.

Around 6:35 p.m. Thursday, OnStar reported to OHP dispatch that a Chevrolet Silverado pickup, which was reported stolen in an aggravated robbery in the Dallas area, was traveling westbound on I-40 near mile marker 115 in Caddo County.

Officials say Trooper Russell Boswell was sitting stationary nearby.

Trooper Boswell spotted the vehicle and made the stop just west of mile marker 99 in Caddo County.

Officers from Hydro and Hinton police departments responded to the scene shortly thereafter.

“A short time later, the trooper advised that shots had been fired and the suspect from the stolen vehicle was injured,” a press release states.

Timmons told News 4 Thursday he believed shots were fired by other responding officers, but it’s unclear if the suspect fired a gun. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was on scene to assist in the case.

“That part’s not clear right now. That’s still under investigation. They’re still gathering information and trying to contact witnesses, make sure that we have all of the information,” he said.

A firearm was recovered from the vehicle during the initial investigation.

The suspect was transported to the hospital where he underwent surgery. He remains in the ICU.

No officers were injured.

The incident remains under investigation.