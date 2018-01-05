Turner Turnpike temporarily closed Sunday night into Monday morning for placement of bridge beams

OKLAHOMA – As part of the construction project on the Turner Turnpike, new bridge beams will be placed between Sapulpa and Kellyville, temporarily rerouting traffic overnight on Sunday.

Westbound traffic between Sapulpa and Kellyville will be rerouted overnight on Sunday, January 7.

The turnpike will close at Sapulpa and traffic will reenter at Kellyville.

The closure will begin at 11 p.m. and last until 5 a.m.

The placement of the bridge beams is part of the construction project that is currently in progress to expand the Turner Turnpike to six lanes.

Motorists should be aware of construction crews and reduced lanes during the switching of traffic and use caution.