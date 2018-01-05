Vandals target Oklahoma cemetery created in 1897

FAIRVIEW, Okla. – Authorities in Fairview are searching for the person responsible for damaging several headstones at a local cemetery.

According to the Shawnee-News Star, the Shawnee Police Department is investigating after vandals toppled 20 headstones and damaged 14 vases at Fairview Cemetery.

Organizers at the cemetery tell the newspaper that this is the second act of vandalism in several months. Since July, they estimate about 200 gravestones have been either toppled or damaged.

Fairview Cemetery spans over 80 acres and was built in 1897.

If you have any information on the crime, call Shawnee police at (405) 273-2121.