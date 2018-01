Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook, in conjunction with his Why Not? Foundation, donated the car he won for being named the Most Valuable Player of the 2016 NBA All-Star Game, to a family in need in Los Angeles.

Westbrook personally presented the car during the few days the Thunder were in Los Angeles to play both the L.A. Lakers and L.A. Clippers.

Westbrook's foundation partnered with the United Way of Greater Los Angeles to select a family to donate the car.