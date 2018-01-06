× #6 West Virginia Ends Oklahoma’s 10-Game Winning Streak

6th-ranked West Virginia forced 17 Oklahoma turnovers and caused outstanding freshman guard Trae Young to have an off shooting night as the Mountaineers beat the 7th-ranked Sooners 89-76 on Saturday at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia.

After Oklahoma took a 51-49 lead on a Young 3-pointer midway through the second half, West Virginia quickly regained the lead and never gave it up.

Young finished with 29 points, right about at his average, but was just 8-for-22 from the field and made only 3 of 12 three-point attempts.

He also had 8 turnovers.

West Virginia forced 17 Sooner turnovers and outscored OU 21-9 off the turnovers.

There were nine ties and nine lead changes in the game, most of those in the first half.

With the game tied at 32 late in the first half, West Virginia senior guard Jevon Carter had a personal 9-0 run against Oklahoma and scored the final 12 points of the first half to give the Mountaineers a 44-36 lead at halftime.

Carter had 17 points and 10 assists.

Teddy Allen led West Virginia with 20 points.

The Mountaineers snapped OU’s 10-game winning streak and extended their win streak to 14 in a row.

Oklahoma fell to 12-2 overall, 2-1 in conference play.

The Sooners host Texas Tech on Tuesday at 6:00 pm at the Lloyd Noble Center.