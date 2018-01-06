Alleged bullying incident at Elk City school caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK CITY, Okla. – The student who took video of another student allegedly being bullied spoke to KFOR on Saturday.

“The victim was sitting in the chair before he even got into the classroom,” said Haley Lawrence. “The bully came up and he was like, ‘Get out of my chair.' He was like, ‘Move before I kick your (explicit).’”

She says she took the video during art class and the incident happened between two senior boys.

She says the alleged-instigator confronted the other boy and got in his face.

“That’s when I whipped out my phone because I knew something was going to happen," she said.

She says what happened next made her furious.

“Gets the chair out from under him, grabs it, and knocks him out,” said Lawrence, who added that the boy wasn’t punished during the class period.

She says she then posted the video to both Snapchat and Facebook before being called to the principal’s office.

“’You’re not allowed to have your phone at school anymore unless you take down that video,’” said the administrator told her.

Lawrence refused to take the video down and later in the day, police arrived.

“If we don’t get your phone, then we’re going to get a search warrant,” Lawrence said the police told her.

She says Facebook took down her video but she hopes the ordeal will promote change.

“The more they get away with it, the more they feel they can do it more,” said Lawrence. “So, people actually need to standup for themselves. Like, someone needs to be there to back them up.”

Elk City Schools released the following statement:

“Elk City School personnel wants all students to feel safe and valued in our schools. We are aware of the video that is currently circulating on Facebook, and the situation is being dealt with in an appropriate manner.”

The superintendent for the district, Rick Garrison, told KFOR that at this point, they do not know if the student will be punished.

We reached out to Garrison again Saturday but haven’t heard back.

Police say they are also investigating and any evidence will be turned over to the district attorney.