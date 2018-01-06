Dog rescued after found with pipe stuck around neck

TULSA, Okla. – A dog is recovering after he was found with a pipe stuck around his neck.

Amy Hoagland, president of Rescue and Ready, was sent a picture of the dog from a friend.

“When I got up close, it’s really overwhelming. He was bloody and wet and really smelled, really bad. I mean the infection, the stench. It was awful,” said Hoagland.

The dog, later named Marvel, was then taken to a vet where they took the pipe off and treated other wounds.

Marvel was also severely anemic.

Veterinarians say they are not sure how the pipe got on Marvel’s neck or how long it had been there, but that it could have been several months.

“Think about having that on your head, having no skin, no meat on your bones. And being in that medical condition and that horrible of a condition and surviving, I mean, it’s a miracle,” said Hoagland.

According to Fox 23, it could take several months for Marvel to recover.