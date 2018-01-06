Edmond police K9 retiring after 7 years of service

EDMOND, Okla. – A K9 with the Edmond Police Department is retiring after seven years.

Alex has been with the department for a little more than seven years, working with his partner, Sgt. Joe Rice, on many units during his time including Narcotics, SWAT, Criminal Investigations, and Animal Welfare.

He has been on more than 1,074 K9 related calls, apprehended 18 people trying to flee and helped in 271 arrests.

Alex’s largest narcotic find was 27 pounds of marijuana hidden in a spare tire of a vehicle along I-35.

“K9 Alex will be greatly missed,” the department wrote on their Facebook page.