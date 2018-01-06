× Suspect swinging bat shot by deputy near Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Okla. — OSBI is investigating a fatal shooting in McLoud involving a deputy.

According to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting happened near Memorial and Fishmarket Road.

Just before 7 o’clock deputies were called out to a home in the area about a man who was allegedly attacking family members inside.

A short distance from the home a deputy identified a man walking down the side of the road matching the suspect description.

Deputies say the man was carrying a baseball bat. Once the deputy approached the man he began swinging the bat. Agents say the deputy then fired his weapon.

Deputies say a man was transported to the hospital in Shawnee where he later died. The man’s name has not yet been released.

Drivers will want to avoid the area as the road is closed for the investigation.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as we learn more information.