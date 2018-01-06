Much needed rain on the way for Sunday

Much needed rain is on the way along with nice temperatures!

Tonight skies will become cloudy with areas of drizzle and very light rain developing by Sunday morning. Just about all of Oklahoma will stay above freezing tonight with the exception of far northern and northeastern OK where temps may flirt with freezing. Overnight temps will actually rise to the mid and upper 40s by Sunday morning.

Mostly cloudy skies will be the rule all day Sunday along with rainy spells. Unfortunarely for drought-stricken northwest Oklahoma, the best chances for measurable rain will be in central and eastern parts of the state where 1/4 to 3/4 of an inch may tally up. Highs tomorrow will hit the low 50s as rain scoots east late in the day.

Monday through Wednesday will feature warming temps. 60s will be here Tuesday and Wednesday followed bu a sharp drop for the end of the week that takes us back to 30s for highs into the weekend.