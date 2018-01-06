New curriculum teaching students why we run to remember

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - We are only a few months away from the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon!

Each year, thousands of children participate - Even though they weren't even born when the bombing happened.

Students at Stanley Hupfield Academy attended a special assembly to get excited about running in the 2018 Kids Marathon.

The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum is introducing a new 16-week, child-appropriate lesson plan about what happened here 20 plus years ago.

An important lesson, so that future generations will never forget.

The Memorial Marathon is April 29 and there is still plenty of time to register and train!

