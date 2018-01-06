× “Nothing of suspicious nature” found after bomb threat at Chickasha Walmart

CHICKASHA, Okla. – The Chickasha Police Department says nothing of suspicious nature was found after a bomb threat at a Walmart in Chickasha.

Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, police received a 911 call from a subject.

The subject called in on an uninitialized cell phone.

The subject advised they had placed three explosive devices in Walmart. The subject also stated they would set the devices off in ten minutes.

Walmart was notified immediately and began evacuating the store.

Officers assisted with the evacuation and then searched the store for suspicious packages.

Nothing of suspicious nature was located and the store was opened back up.

Authorities are now working to identify the caller.