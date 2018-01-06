× Oklahoma City Police Department issues Silver Alert for missing 69-year-old man

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 69-year-old man Saturday afternoon.

Oklahoma City police are looking for Johnnie Erwin Smith, who is described as a white male, with an unknown clothing description.

He was last seen with a female friend in a yellow Dodge Charger with the Oklahoma tag CAR-949 leaving a full-time care facility at 5725 S. Ross Ave. in Oklahoma City. He did not check out of the nursing home before he left.

Police say Smith is insulin dependent, has acute kidney failure, and has difficulty communicating.

Police also say he recently had a stroke.

If you see Smith or know his whereabouts, call police immediately.