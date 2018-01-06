× OSU Rallies to Beat Iowa State in Overtime

Oklahoma State closed overtime with a 9-0 run to beat Iowa State 96-87 and get their first Big 12 win on Saturday afternoon at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

OSU got go-ahead baskets from Jeffrey Carroll, first on a follow slam dunk, then on a 3-pointer, and finished strong to win a game that had 13 ties and 12 lead changes.

Carroll led OSU with 24 points and 8 rebounds and hit three 3-pointers.

OSU had to rally in regulation just to tie it.

Trailing by eight, the Cowboys went on a 9-0 run to briefly take the lead.

After Iowa State regained the lead by two, Kendall Smith hit a floater in the lane to tie the game at 79 with four seconds to play and force the overtime period.

Smith had 20 points.

OSU led by as many as 14 points midway through the first half, before the Cyclones went on a 17-0 run late in the first half to take a 34-32 lead at halftime.

The Cowboys had two other players score in double figures, with Tavarius Shine scoring 15 points and grabbing 8 rebounds and Mitchell Solomon adding 14 points and 9 rebounds before fouling out in overtime.

Donovan Jackson led Iowa State with 30 points and hit six 3-pointers.

The Cyclones were just 1-for-7 from the field in the OT.

Oklahoma State improves to 11-4 overall, 1-2 in Big 12 play.

Iowa State falls to 9-5 overall, 0-3 in the conference.

The Cowboys play at Kansas State Wednesday night at 7:00 pm at Bramlage Coliseum.