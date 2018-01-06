× OU Softball Coach Patty Gasso to Coach for USA Softball

Oklahoma softball coach Patty Gasso has been named to the Team USA coaching staff, and will be a part of two different national teams this summer.

Gasso will be the head coach of a second women’s national team that will compete in the World Cup of Softball XIII in Irvine, California, this July.

She will also be an assistant coach to Team USA when it competes in an all-star series with Japan in June.

“It’s a thrill and honor to be part of USA Softball,” said Gasso. “I look forward to working with some of the best softball athletes in the world and helping to take them to new heights. This is a challenge I am committed to and will give everything I have as we strive for the gold medal.”

Gasso will begin her 24th season at Oklahoma this year.

She’s led the Sooners to 11 appearances in the Women’s College World Series and four national championships, plus 10 Big 12 regular season championships and 5 Big 12 Tournament titles.

Also announced Saturday, former OU All-American pitcher Keliani Ricketts will be part of the Team USA senior national team that will play in the World Cup, as well as the World Championship in August.