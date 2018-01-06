Remains found in 2017 identified as missing Oklahoma man

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office says remains found in March 2017 have been identified as a missing man.

In March 2017, a human skull and bones were by found a rancher in a field in Gene Autry, Oklahoma.

Thursday, a lab report sent to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office identified the remains as 35-year-old Brandon Nichols.

However, his family is still wanting answers.

“I hate the word closure because I don’t even know what that means, close something? You know, I’m not going to forget any of this,” said Brandon’s father, Mark Nichols.

The Nichols told KXII they were not surprised to hear the remains belonged to their son.

“We were pretty sure it was him because he had one front tooth missing and so did that skull,” Mark said.

Brandon was last seen in April 2014.

The company truck he was driving was found connected to a salt water tank.

His cell phone and shirt were also found at the scene.

“Brandon left this house, he just made enchilada sauce for my wife, C&J trucking called and asked if he would work for somebody else and that was the last time we saw our son,” Mark said. “Say something good to your family members when you leave because you don’t know when you are going to see them again.”