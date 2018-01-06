Russell Westbrook Dedicates 20th “Russell’s Reading Room”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook opened his 20th "Russell's Reading Room" in Inglewood, California, on Friday.

Westbrook was there to dedicate the reading room at Highland Elementary school, and announced plans for 10 more reading rooms to be opened in the Los Angeles area, where he grew up.

Westbrook and his Why Not? Foundation are teaming with Scholastic Books to provide book fairs to the schools getting the reading rooms.

Westbrook said it's much important to give back and provide children with the chance to read than anything he does on the basketball court.