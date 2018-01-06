Smoke alarm alerts OKC homeowner of bedroom fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department says thanks to a smoke alarm, a homeowner was alerted of a fire in a rear bedroom of his home.

Fire crews were called to the 1000 block of S.W. 56th Street Friday around 8:10 p.m. for a house fire.

When they arrived, crews discovered light smoke showing from the rear of the home.

Firefighters then attacked the fire while other crews conducted a search of the home.

The fire was located in a bedroom in the rear of the home and was quickly brought under control.

The search of the home was clear, as the homeowner was able to evacuate before the fire department arrived.

Benny Fulkerson, Battalion Chief for the Oklahoma City Fire Department, says the homeowner was in the living room when the smoke alarms activated.

He also says the homeowner walked down a hallway towards a bedroom and noticed what he believed to be either light or fire at the bottom of the bedroom door. He opened the door to investigate and was met by heavy smoke, then shut the door and evacuated the home.

Fulkerson says this is a crucial step as closing doors compartmentalizes smoke and fire and greatly slows the spread of the fire.

The home and contents were valued at $105,000, but thanks to the smoke alarm and quick actions of the homeowner, OKCFD were able to limit the loss to an estimated $15,000.

Fire investigators believe the cause of the fire was accidental and most like involved an overloaded power strip with a space heater and other items attached.

The OKCFD says the smoke alarms in the home were installed by OKC firefighters on January 3, 2017.