× 6-year-old hospitalized after rain causes her scooter to slide into moving vehicle in Moore

MOORE, Okla. – A 6-year-old has been hospitalized after rain caused her scooter to slide into a moving vehicle in Moore.

The crash was reported around 1 p.m. on Sunday in the 1000 block of N.W. 6th Street.

Officials said the vehicle ran over the 6-year-old girl’s leg or foot after she couldn’t get the scooter to stop.

The girl was then transported to Norman Regional Hospital with possible broken bones.

No other information has been released at this time.