× Debris falling from building in downtown OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla .- The fire department is shutting down streets Sunday night after falling debris came from the First National Center.

Fire crews were called out to the area near Robinson and Park Avenue shortly after 9 o’clock.

Police tell us debris is falling from the building hitting the street and cars parked below.

Firefighters have blocked off the area as a precaution. There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

The building first opened in the 1930’s. It is currently under renovation.