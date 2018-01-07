Fire damages tire and auto shop in south Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Fire crews responded to a fire early this morning at Ken’s Tire and Auto. The fire appeared to be coming through the roof of the business when crews arrived on the scene.

TAC 5: Fire out 4800 block S Penn. Investigation underway. 8:48 am BF pic.twitter.com/vuR82VIYbX — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) January 7, 2018

Around 8:30 a.m., crews gained control of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.