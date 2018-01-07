Watch KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Fire damages tire and auto shop in south Oklahoma City

Posted 10:16 am, January 7, 2018, by

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Fire crews responded to a fire early this morning at Ken’s Tire and Auto.  The fire appeared to be coming through the roof of the business when crews arrived on the scene.

Around 8:30 a.m., crews gained control of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.