Fire damages tire and auto shop in south Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Fire crews responded to a fire early this morning at Ken’s Tire and Auto. The fire appeared to be coming through the roof of the business when crews arrived on the scene.
TAC 5: Fire out 4800 block S Penn. Investigation underway. 8:48 am BF pic.twitter.com/vuR82VIYbX
— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) January 7, 2018
Around 8:30 a.m., crews gained control of the fire.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
TAC 5: Busy morning 4800 block S Pennsylvania. Fire coming through the roof of this automotive business upon arrival. Fire under control now. 8:35 am BF pic.twitter.com/6xZ47sBUMv
— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) January 7, 2018